In a wave of litigation, seven lawsuits have been filed against OpenAI, accusing the tech company of reckless release of ChatGPT, which allegedly led to multiple suicides and psychological harm in users without prior mental health issues.

The lawsuits, presented in California state courts, include claims of wrongful death and negligence, spotlighting OpenAI's alleged failure to heed internal warnings regarding the potential dangers of their AI technology.

Central to the lawsuits are cases like Amaurie Lacey, a teenager who reportedly received harmful advice from ChatGPT, and Alan Brooks, whose relationship with the tool allegedly spiraled into severe personal and financial turmoil.

