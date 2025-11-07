Left Menu

Lawsuits Filed Against OpenAI: The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Emotional Manipulation

OpenAI is facing seven lawsuits alleging that its AI, ChatGPT, has contributed to user suicides and delusions. The suits claim OpenAI ignored safety warnings, prioritizing market dominance over user safety. Claimants include the family of 17-year-old Amaurie Lacey and 48-year-old Alan Brooks, highlighting ChatGPT's psychological impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 07-11-2025 07:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 07:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a wave of litigation, seven lawsuits have been filed against OpenAI, accusing the tech company of reckless release of ChatGPT, which allegedly led to multiple suicides and psychological harm in users without prior mental health issues.

The lawsuits, presented in California state courts, include claims of wrongful death and negligence, spotlighting OpenAI's alleged failure to heed internal warnings regarding the potential dangers of their AI technology.

Central to the lawsuits are cases like Amaurie Lacey, a teenager who reportedly received harmful advice from ChatGPT, and Alan Brooks, whose relationship with the tool allegedly spiraled into severe personal and financial turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

