Tele MANAS Helpline: A Lifeline for Mental Health

Since its inception in October 2022, the national mental health telephone helpline, under the National Tele Mental Health Programme, has handled nearly 3 million calls. The helpline offers multilingual support and aims to enhance access to mental health counselling nationwide. An accompanying mobile app further expands its services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:06 IST
The national mental health telephone helpline, part of the National Tele Mental Health Programme launched in October 2022, has managed almost 3 million calls, highlighting the increasing demand for mental health support services across India.

According to Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, during a Rajya Sabha session, the helpline has been instrumental in providing quality mental health counselling throughout the country, operating in 20 languages as per regional needs.

On World Mental Health Day 2024, a complementary mobile application was introduced, broadening service capability with video consultation options, thus evolving the helpline's original audio-only format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

