Tele MANAS Helpline: A Lifeline for Mental Health

The national mental health telephone helpline, part of the National Tele Mental Health Programme launched in October 2022, has managed almost 3 million calls, highlighting the increasing demand for mental health support services across India.

According to Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, during a Rajya Sabha session, the helpline has been instrumental in providing quality mental health counselling throughout the country, operating in 20 languages as per regional needs.

On World Mental Health Day 2024, a complementary mobile application was introduced, broadening service capability with video consultation options, thus evolving the helpline's original audio-only format.

