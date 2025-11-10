Left Menu

BatchMaster's Future-Ready AI-Powered ERP Leap

BatchMaster Software launches BatchMaster Web ERP 9.0, a major technological advancement in ERP systems for manufacturers. With AI integration, enhanced security, and user-friendly features, the update ensures improved performance and scalability. This release underscores BatchMaster’s commitment to smarter, more efficient business solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:06 IST
BatchMaster's Future-Ready AI-Powered ERP Leap
  • Country:
  • United States

BatchMaster Software has unveiled its latest technological innovation, BatchMaster Web ERP 9.0, setting a new standard for ERP systems in the manufacturing sector. The updated platform integrates state-of-the-art AI capabilities, enhancing security and user experience.

Developed on the .NET Core business layer, Version 9.0 offers process manufacturers faster load times and more seamless navigation while maintaining a user-friendly interface. Remarkable improvements include two-factor authentication, enhanced reporting with Telerik, and real-time dashboards through embedded Power BI.

AI-powered features such as an interactive chatbot, sales forecasting, and net cash flow analysis equip businesses with actionable insights and notable efficiencies. Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director, affirms BatchMaster's dedication to smarter business empowered through continuous technological advancements.

TRENDING

1
Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

 India
2
South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

 South Korea
3
Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Key Projects and Schemes

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Key Projects and Schemes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025