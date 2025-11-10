BatchMaster's Future-Ready AI-Powered ERP Leap
BatchMaster Software launches BatchMaster Web ERP 9.0, a major technological advancement in ERP systems for manufacturers. With AI integration, enhanced security, and user-friendly features, the update ensures improved performance and scalability. This release underscores BatchMaster’s commitment to smarter, more efficient business solutions.
BatchMaster Software has unveiled its latest technological innovation, BatchMaster Web ERP 9.0, setting a new standard for ERP systems in the manufacturing sector. The updated platform integrates state-of-the-art AI capabilities, enhancing security and user experience.
Developed on the .NET Core business layer, Version 9.0 offers process manufacturers faster load times and more seamless navigation while maintaining a user-friendly interface. Remarkable improvements include two-factor authentication, enhanced reporting with Telerik, and real-time dashboards through embedded Power BI.
AI-powered features such as an interactive chatbot, sales forecasting, and net cash flow analysis equip businesses with actionable insights and notable efficiencies. Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director, affirms BatchMaster's dedication to smarter business empowered through continuous technological advancements.
