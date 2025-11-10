TRAI's Comprehensive Review: Shaping the Future of Telecom Interconnections
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is reviewing all nine current interconnection regulations to adapt to evolving telecommunications technology. The review seeks stakeholder input on satellite network integration, regulatory charges, and security provisions, aiming to enhance service quality with 4G/5G rollouts and address interconnection challenges for emerging platforms.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is re-evaluating the existing interconnection regulations, aiming for a framework that aligns with technological advancements in the telecommunications sector. The review seeks stakeholder insights into the integration of satellite-based telecom networks with existing frameworks.
This reassessment covers various interconnection charges and examines the potential for incorporating security provisions. As 4G/5G networks expand, IP-based interconnections are crucial for improving service quality. The consultation seeks to address interconnection issues related to satellite networks and other emerging platforms.
TRAI's comprehensive approach involves exploring international regulatory models and seeks input on financial obligations between telecom operators. The paper calls for a review of existing frameworks, focusing on commercial and technical arrangements that enable seamless network connectivity.
