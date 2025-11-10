Left Menu

TRAI's Comprehensive Review: Shaping the Future of Telecom Interconnections

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is reviewing all nine current interconnection regulations to adapt to evolving telecommunications technology. The review seeks stakeholder input on satellite network integration, regulatory charges, and security provisions, aiming to enhance service quality with 4G/5G rollouts and address interconnection challenges for emerging platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:27 IST
TRAI's Comprehensive Review: Shaping the Future of Telecom Interconnections
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is re-evaluating the existing interconnection regulations, aiming for a framework that aligns with technological advancements in the telecommunications sector. The review seeks stakeholder insights into the integration of satellite-based telecom networks with existing frameworks.

This reassessment covers various interconnection charges and examines the potential for incorporating security provisions. As 4G/5G networks expand, IP-based interconnections are crucial for improving service quality. The consultation seeks to address interconnection issues related to satellite networks and other emerging platforms.

TRAI's comprehensive approach involves exploring international regulatory models and seeks input on financial obligations between telecom operators. The paper calls for a review of existing frameworks, focusing on commercial and technical arrangements that enable seamless network connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

 India
2
Ajinkya Naik Secures MCA Presidency Amid Withdrawal Wave

Ajinkya Naik Secures MCA Presidency Amid Withdrawal Wave

 India
3
Tensions Surge: U.S. Strikes on Alleged Drug Vessels Spark Global Outcry

Tensions Surge: U.S. Strikes on Alleged Drug Vessels Spark Global Outcry

 Global
4
Booming Housing Sales: Cities Thrive on Value Realisation

Booming Housing Sales: Cities Thrive on Value Realisation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025