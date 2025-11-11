Left Menu

Anaam Tiwary: India's Google Ads Mastermind Revolutionizing Digital Marketing

Recognized as India's Google Ads King, Anaam Tiwary is the founder of Boost Ads, famous for innovative, AI-driven advertising strategies. With 15+ years of experience, his results-oriented approach has helped numerous businesses triple their ROI, earning him acclaim as the top Google Ads expert in India.

Updated: 11-11-2025 12:13 IST
NEW DELHI: Anaam Tiwary, celebrated as the Google Ads King of India, is revolutionizing digital marketing through his agency, Boost Ads. Known for leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance advertising campaigns, Tiwary has cemented his position as a leader in performance marketing.

Since starting his journey in 2010, Tiwary's commitment to data-driven strategies has propelled countless businesses to achieve remarkable returns on investment. By founding Boost Ads in 2015, he introduced cutting-edge PPC management techniques that drive unprecedented growth, positioning the agency as India's premier Google Ads company.

His foresight into using AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini offers a strategic edge, ensuring precision targeting and maximizing ad effectiveness. Anaam Tiwary's methodology not only generates high-quality leads but also fosters trust, setting new benchmarks for the digital advertising landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

