Paras Defence Wins Major Defence Contracts

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has announced the acquisition of a substantial domestic contract from the Indian defence ministry, valued at approximately Rs 35.68 crore for portable counter-drone systems.

The company's subsidiary, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies Pvt Ltd, has also been granted a separate order of Rs 3.95 crore for radio frequency jammers, which are integrated with drone detectors.

Ashutosh Baheti, CEO of Paras Anti-Drone Technologies, emphasized the growing trust in their local expertise and the firm's dedication to bolstering India's defence readiness with these consecutive orders.

