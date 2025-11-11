Paras Defence Wins Major Defence Contracts
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has secured a significant domestic order worth Rs 35.68 crore for portable counter-drone systems and an additional order for RF jammers worth Rs 3.95 crore from the defence ministry. These orders highlight the company's growing role in India's defence sector.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has announced the acquisition of a substantial domestic contract from the Indian defence ministry, valued at approximately Rs 35.68 crore for portable counter-drone systems.
The company's subsidiary, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies Pvt Ltd, has also been granted a separate order of Rs 3.95 crore for radio frequency jammers, which are integrated with drone detectors.
Ashutosh Baheti, CEO of Paras Anti-Drone Technologies, emphasized the growing trust in their local expertise and the firm's dedication to bolstering India's defence readiness with these consecutive orders.
