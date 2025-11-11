Left Menu

Paras Defence Wins Major Defence Contracts

These orders highlight the company's growing role in India's defence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:21 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has announced the acquisition of a substantial domestic contract from the Indian defence ministry, valued at approximately Rs 35.68 crore for portable counter-drone systems.

The company's subsidiary, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies Pvt Ltd, has also been granted a separate order of Rs 3.95 crore for radio frequency jammers, which are integrated with drone detectors.

Ashutosh Baheti, CEO of Paras Anti-Drone Technologies, emphasized the growing trust in their local expertise and the firm's dedication to bolstering India's defence readiness with these consecutive orders.

