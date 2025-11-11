Left Menu

EU Solidarity Pool and Drone Tender Set to Transform Migration Management

Greece, Cyprus, Spain, and Italy will benefit from an EU solidarity pool under the new migration pact starting in 2026. Additionally, the European Commission announced a €250 million tender aimed at enhancing drone and anti-drone capabilities to strengthen security and migration management.

The European Commission announced that Greece, Cyprus, Spain, and Italy will be eligible for a new EU solidarity pool as part of the upcoming migration pact set to take effect in mid-2026. This measure aims to address migratory pressures faced by these member states.

Coinciding with the migration pact, the European Commission will also initiate a substantial financial effort, launching a €250 million tender to enhance drone and anti-drone capabilities. This investment underscores the EU's broader efforts in boosting security and managing migration through advanced technology.

These announcements mark a significant step towards bolstering resource allocation and operational efficiency within the EU, particularly for states experiencing heightened migration challenges. It reflects the Commission's commitment to augmenting collective security measures and technological prowess in response to contemporary migratory demands.

