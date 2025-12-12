Italy's Largest Trade Union Stands Firm Against Budget Plans with National Strike

On Friday, a nationwide strike organized by Italy's largest trade union caused significant disruptions across the country, targeting transportation, health, and education services. The protest, aimed at the government's 2026 budget proposal, was spearheaded by the CGIL union, demanding increased investments in healthcare, education, and housing rights.

Maurizio Landini, secretary-general of the CGIL, led a rally in Florence, labelling the budget as 'unfair' and 'dangerous,' while emphasizing low wages as a pressing social concern. Demonstrators from across Italy showcased their opposition, with rallies taking place from the north to the south of the nation.

Despite criticism from Premier Giorgia Meloni and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, who dismissed the strike as an excuse for a long weekend, the protest reflected widespread dissatisfaction. This comes right after a similar strike in Portugal, highlighting a broader movement against government budget plans in Europe.

