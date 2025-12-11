GEDI's Potential Media Sale Sparks Political and Journalistic Outrage in Italy

Italy's media landscape faces upheaval as GEDI, controlled by the Agnelli family's holding company Exor, explores selling its editorial assets to Greek media firm Antenna. Both La Stampa and La Repubblica journalists threaten strikes, underscoring fears about the future of Italian journalism.

The proposed sale has triggered criticism, with opposition politicians decrying what they perceive as Exor's withdrawal from Italy's strategic sectors. La Stampa's management confirmed the sale, prompting the paper's striking journalists to express dissatisfaction over GEDI's future plans and commitment.

Amid concerns of diminishing journalistic integrity and job security, Exor remains tight-lipped, while political figures warn of the broader implications for media pluralism and Italy's journalistic tradition. The situation reflects growing tensions between business strategies and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)