L'Oréal's Open Innovation: Transforming Beauty Tech at CIIE

L'Oréal Group reaffirmed its commitment to transforming beauty technology at the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. The company participated in the event with its BIG BANG Beauty Tech Open Innovation Program, marking its third consecutive appearance in the Innovation Incubation Zone.

Under the theme 'Elevate the Innovation for the Future,' L'Oréal unveiled its cutting-edge advancements in beauty tech, showcasing the collaborative power with dynamic startups. Highlights included the announcement of 19 winning startups in the 2025 BIG BANG North Asia, chosen from over 700 global entries, and the debut of a sustainability track for the global 'Sustainable Innovation Accelerator' program.

The event also saw L'Oréal lighting up the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area with 24 pioneering startups from across Asia and Europe. These companies introduced groundbreaking innovations in AI, sustainability, and digital technology, reinforcing L'Oréal's vision of bridging tech with beauty, while embracing open innovation as a core strategy.

