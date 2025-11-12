Left Menu

L'Oréal's Open Innovation: Transforming Beauty Tech at CIIE

L'Oréal Group showcased its commitment to beauty tech transformation at the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Through the BIG BANG Beauty Tech Open Innovation Program, the company spotlighted innovative startups, sustainability initiatives, and cross-industry collaborations that are set to revolutionize the beauty industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:37 IST
L'Oréal's Open Innovation: Transforming Beauty Tech at CIIE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

L'Oréal Group reaffirmed its commitment to transforming beauty technology at the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. The company participated in the event with its BIG BANG Beauty Tech Open Innovation Program, marking its third consecutive appearance in the Innovation Incubation Zone.

Under the theme 'Elevate the Innovation for the Future,' L'Oréal unveiled its cutting-edge advancements in beauty tech, showcasing the collaborative power with dynamic startups. Highlights included the announcement of 19 winning startups in the 2025 BIG BANG North Asia, chosen from over 700 global entries, and the debut of a sustainability track for the global 'Sustainable Innovation Accelerator' program.

The event also saw L'Oréal lighting up the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area with 24 pioneering startups from across Asia and Europe. These companies introduced groundbreaking innovations in AI, sustainability, and digital technology, reinforcing L'Oréal's vision of bridging tech with beauty, while embracing open innovation as a core strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Plummets as U.S. Eyes Shutdown Resolution; Market Movements in Focus

Yen Plummets as U.S. Eyes Shutdown Resolution; Market Movements in Focus

 Global
2
Russian Forces Oust Ukrainian Troops from Sukhyi Yar

Russian Forces Oust Ukrainian Troops from Sukhyi Yar

 Russia
3
FIIB Achieves Prestigious AACSB Accreditation

FIIB Achieves Prestigious AACSB Accreditation

 India
4
Russian Forces Claim Victory in Sukhyi Yar

Russian Forces Claim Victory in Sukhyi Yar

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025