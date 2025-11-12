L'Oréal's Open Innovation: Transforming Beauty Tech at CIIE
L'Oréal Group showcased its commitment to beauty tech transformation at the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Through the BIG BANG Beauty Tech Open Innovation Program, the company spotlighted innovative startups, sustainability initiatives, and cross-industry collaborations that are set to revolutionize the beauty industry.
- Country:
- China
L'Oréal Group reaffirmed its commitment to transforming beauty technology at the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. The company participated in the event with its BIG BANG Beauty Tech Open Innovation Program, marking its third consecutive appearance in the Innovation Incubation Zone.
Under the theme 'Elevate the Innovation for the Future,' L'Oréal unveiled its cutting-edge advancements in beauty tech, showcasing the collaborative power with dynamic startups. Highlights included the announcement of 19 winning startups in the 2025 BIG BANG North Asia, chosen from over 700 global entries, and the debut of a sustainability track for the global 'Sustainable Innovation Accelerator' program.
The event also saw L'Oréal lighting up the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area with 24 pioneering startups from across Asia and Europe. These companies introduced groundbreaking innovations in AI, sustainability, and digital technology, reinforcing L'Oréal's vision of bridging tech with beauty, while embracing open innovation as a core strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chitkara University Students Showcase 18 Startups at Microsoft Office, Gurugram
Maharashtra 'startup capital' of India, 45 pc of state's startups led by women: CM Fadnavis
Singapore, Canada-based startups keen to explore Indian market
DPIIT inks pacts with over 50 firms to promote mfg, innovation ecosystem for startups