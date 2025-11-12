Left Menu

Eli Lilly Parts Ways with CVS Over Drug Coverage Dispute

Eli Lilly is transitioning its employee drug benefit plan from CVS Health to Rightway after a dispute over coverage for its weight-loss drug, Zepbound. CVS opted to retain Novo Nordisk's rival drug, Wegovy, following negotiation of better pricing. The change reflects Eli Lilly's commitment to competitive employee benefits.

Updated: 12-11-2025 20:57 IST
Eli Lilly Parts Ways with CVS Over Drug Coverage Dispute
Eli Lilly is severing ties with CVS Health's drug benefit plan for employees. The decision follows CVS's choice to stop covering Lilly's weight-loss medication Zepbound, favoring Novo Nordisk's cheaper alternative, Wegovy, instead.

Starting January 1, Eli Lilly's employees will transition to coverage under Rightway, a pharmacy benefit manager, marking a strategic shift to align with competitive service offerings. The company emphasized routine reviews of its service providers as a reason behind the change.

Rightway, gaining another major client, remains silent on the matter, while CVS's spokesperson maintains that their overall client retention rate remains high. This adjustment highlights Eli Lilly's proactive steps to secure financially advantageous services for its workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

