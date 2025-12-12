Novo Nordisk Launches Ozempic for Diabetes and Weight Management in India

Novo Nordisk has launched its diabetes and weight management injectable, Ozempic®, in India at a price of Rs 2200 per weekly dose. This move addresses the needs of millions in India living with type 2 diabetes and those managing excess weight.

Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya emphasized the affordability and accessibility of Ozempic® in India, aligning it with the socioeconomic dynamics of the region. He believes the cost-effective pricing will enable more patients to benefit from this medication, upon doctor recommendation.

Highlighting its significance, Shrotriya declared Ozempic® a vital addition to India's medical landscape, noting its global trust and clinical excellence. With the World Health Organization reporting significant diabetes and obesity challenges, this therapeutic solution is both timely and critical to national health advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)