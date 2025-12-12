Novo Nordisk Unveils Ozempic in India: A New Weapon Against Type 2 Diabetes

Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk has launched its highly anticipated type 2 diabetes treatment, Ozempic, in India. This injection, already popular for its weight-loss benefits globally, is now available in different strength FlexTouch Pens for easy, once-weekly administration, priced competitively at Rs 2,200 per week.

Ozempic marks Novo Nordisk's second semaglutide-based product in the Indian market, following the earlier launch of weight-loss drug Wegovy. Managed by their India Managing Director, Vikrant Shrotriya, the company is promoting Ozempic as a dual-benefit treatment targeting not only diabetes but also offering cardiovascular and renal protections.

The demand for Ozempic is expected to be high, considering the country's substantial diabetic population. To address this, Novo Nordisk is ensuring consistent supply directly from Denmark. The company remains poised for the impending generic competition post-patent expiry, leveraging its brand reputation and product quality.

