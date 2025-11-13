Left Menu

EU Antitrust Probe into Google's Spam Policy Threatens Hefty Fines

EU antitrust authorities have launched an investigation into Google's spam policy, following claims from publishers that it negatively affects their revenue. The probe examines whether Google's practices prioritize its interests over news media and publishers, potentially violating the Digital Markets Act.

Updated: 13-11-2025 16:18 IST
EU Antitrust Probe into Google's Spam Policy Threatens Hefty Fines
Alphabet's Google faces a European Union antitrust investigation into its spam policy, after publishers claimed their revenues were adversely affected, placing the tech giant at risk of substantial fines.

The issue began when Google strengthened its efforts against companies manipulating its search algorithm for better rankings in March last year. The company's site reputation policy seeks to curb the publishing of third-party pages to abuse search rankings, a tactic known as parasite SEO.

The European Commission has observed that Google's policies may demote websites of news media and publishers when collaborating with commercial partners, impacting their ability to monetize content. EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera emphasized the need to ensure fair treatment for news publishers, while Google insists the investigation is misguided.

