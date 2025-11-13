EU Antitrust Probe into Google's Spam Policy Threatens Hefty Fines
EU antitrust authorities have launched an investigation into Google's spam policy, following claims from publishers that it negatively affects their revenue. The probe examines whether Google's practices prioritize its interests over news media and publishers, potentially violating the Digital Markets Act.
Alphabet's Google faces a European Union antitrust investigation into its spam policy, after publishers claimed their revenues were adversely affected, placing the tech giant at risk of substantial fines.
The issue began when Google strengthened its efforts against companies manipulating its search algorithm for better rankings in March last year. The company's site reputation policy seeks to curb the publishing of third-party pages to abuse search rankings, a tactic known as parasite SEO.
The European Commission has observed that Google's policies may demote websites of news media and publishers when collaborating with commercial partners, impacting their ability to monetize content. EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera emphasized the need to ensure fair treatment for news publishers, while Google insists the investigation is misguided.
ALSO READ
Calcutta High Court Disqualifies Mukul Roy: Landmark Anti-Defection Ruling
Andhra Pradesh Boosts Industrial Growth with Landmark Taiwanese Investments
Juniper Green Energy Inks Landmark Wind Power Deal
India's Export Promotion Mission: Roadmap to Economic Boost
Plastindia 2026 to Revolutionize the Plastics Industry with Landmark Initiatives