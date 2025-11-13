Prismforce Unveils SelectPrism: Revolutionizing Enterprise Hiring with AI

Prismforce, a leading AI-powered talent supply chain company, has unveiled SelectPrism, an innovative enterprise-grade AI interview platform. Designed to infuse Agentic AI into the hiring process, SelectPrism assists recruiters in streamlining workflows, significantly improving hiring efficiency and candidate quality at scale.

The current talent acquisition landscape is challenging, with shifting needs and complexities in sourcing qualified candidates for technical roles. SelectPrism addresses these challenges by employing recruiter-focused AI agents, capable of handling various recruitment stages, including screening, scheduling, and conducting interviews. This approach speeds up the hiring process while reducing bias and ensuring fair outcomes.

The launch marks a pivotal step in Prismforce's Agentic AI strategy to transform talent management. With its robust intelligent architecture, SelectPrism seamlessly integrates skills intelligence and autonomous decision-making, offering a truly transformative solution for enterprises globally. As a part of its evolution, Prismforce is broadening its focus beyond IT services to other sectors in the AI era.

(With inputs from agencies.)