Odisha's Hiring Surge: Majhi Commits to Employment Growth

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has confirmed the appointment of 37,916 individuals in the government's quest to fill 65,000 positions within two years, as promised. Majhi highlighted the previous administration's recruitment failures while distributing appointment letters to newly employed individuals.

Majhi stressed the importance of a corruption-free workforce devoted to societal and state development. The chief minister insisted that regular government recruitment is essential for efficient budget utilization, emphasizing that vast infrastructure plans depend on hiring committed personnel.

The state government, aiming to boost agriculture through enhanced irrigation, is dedicating Rs 2,738 crore to the construction and renovation of dams under the 'Mukhyamantri Adibandh Yojana 3.0'. This initiative promises irrigation improvements for 48,000 hectares, contributing to Odisha's infrastructural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)