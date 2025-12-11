Left Menu

Odisha's Hiring Surge: Majhi Commits to Employment Growth

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the appointment of 37,916 employees, aiming to fulfill 65,000 government positions in two years. Criticizing the previous government for recruitment delays, Majhi emphasized the importance of regular appointments. He also highlighted infrastructure projects and the ‘Mukhyamantri Adibandh Yojana 3.0’ initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:41 IST
Odisha's Hiring Surge: Majhi Commits to Employment Growth
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has confirmed the appointment of 37,916 individuals in the government's quest to fill 65,000 positions within two years, as promised. Majhi highlighted the previous administration's recruitment failures while distributing appointment letters to newly employed individuals.

Majhi stressed the importance of a corruption-free workforce devoted to societal and state development. The chief minister insisted that regular government recruitment is essential for efficient budget utilization, emphasizing that vast infrastructure plans depend on hiring committed personnel.

The state government, aiming to boost agriculture through enhanced irrigation, is dedicating Rs 2,738 crore to the construction and renovation of dams under the 'Mukhyamantri Adibandh Yojana 3.0'. This initiative promises irrigation improvements for 48,000 hectares, contributing to Odisha's infrastructural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025