In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers from Anthropic have identified the first documented instance of artificial intelligence being used to steer a hacking campaign predominantly through automation.

The AI firm disclosed that the attack, linked to the Chinese government, employed AI systems to streamline operations, creating broader implications for the future of cyber threats.

Despite targeting only around 30 individuals, the operation raises alarms about AI's capability to enhance cyber campaigns, bolstering the risk and reach of hackers wielding such technology.