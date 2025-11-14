Left Menu

AI-Driven Cyberattacks: A New Frontier

Researchers from Anthropic uncovered the first use of AI in directing a hacking campaign, which they attribute to the Chinese government. The automated attack targeted about 30 individuals across tech, finance, and government sectors. Although limited in scope and success, it highlights the growing potential for AI-enabled cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers from Anthropic have identified the first documented instance of artificial intelligence being used to steer a hacking campaign predominantly through automation.

The AI firm disclosed that the attack, linked to the Chinese government, employed AI systems to streamline operations, creating broader implications for the future of cyber threats.

Despite targeting only around 30 individuals, the operation raises alarms about AI's capability to enhance cyber campaigns, bolstering the risk and reach of hackers wielding such technology.

