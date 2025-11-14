ideaForge Secures ₹100 Crore Indian Army Order for Advanced Drones

City-based drone innovator ideaForge Technology Ltd announced on Friday that it has secured a substantial supply order from the Indian Army, estimated to be worth approximately ₹100 crore. The order is for ideaForge's next-generation tactical unmanned vehicle, Zolt, and the versatile all-terrain VTOL drone, SWITCH 2.

The procurement is split between a critical ₹75 crore for Zolt, after detailed evaluations, and ₹30 crore for SWITCH 2, which has already proven its mettle in Army operations. These UAVs were unveiled earlier this year at the Aero India show in Bengaluru, showcasing advanced capabilities for defense applications.

Founder and CEO Ankit Mehta emphasized the significance of this order, highlighting commitment to providing top-tier systems to the military and contributing toward the future of unmanned drone technology. The Zolt is particularly noted for its impressive ISR capacities and resilience in challenging environments.

