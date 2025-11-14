Stranded in Space: China's Astronaut Trio's Return Marks Historic Challenges

In a dramatic turn of events, three Chinese astronauts have safely returned to Earth after an unexpected delay left them stranded on the country's space station, Tiangong, for over a week. This came after the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, with a cracked window making it unfit for travel, necessitated an alternative return route.

The trio, who set a new record for the longest in-orbit stay by a Chinese crew, returned aboard the Shenzhou-21, originally scheduled for a six-month mission. The Tiangong space station now faces unprecedented challenges, with no available spacecraft for emergencies, leaving its current inhabitants, including the young astronaut Wu Fei, in a vulnerable position.

To mitigate risks, China plans to deploy the Shenzhou-22 ahead of schedule. Drawing lessons from Russia's similar experience, this premature launch strategy aims to ensure the continuity of Tiangong missions and address the pressing issue of safely removing or repairing the debris-damaged Shenzhou-20.

