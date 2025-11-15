Apple Gears Up for Leadership Transition
Apple is intensifying its succession planning as CEO Tim Cook prepares to step down potentially next year. John Ternus, SVP of hardware engineering, is considered Cook's likely successor according to insiders. Apple has not responded to requests for comments on these developments.
