Apple Gears Up for Leadership Transition

Apple is intensifying its succession planning as CEO Tim Cook prepares to step down potentially next year. John Ternus, SVP of hardware engineering, is considered Cook's likely successor according to insiders. Apple has not responded to requests for comments on these developments.

Apple is reportedly intensifying its succession planning efforts as CEO Tim Cook could step down as early as next year, according to the Financial Times.

The company's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, is considered the leading candidate to take over the top position, insiders revealed.

Despite widespread speculations, Apple has yet to provide an official comment in response to the news.

