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Leadership Change at the Kennedy Center

Richard Grenell is stepping down from his role as president of the Kennedy Center. Appointed by President Donald Trump, his departure will lead to Matt Floca, vice president of facilities operations, taking over. The official announcement is expected on Monday, as reported by Axios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:23 IST
Leadership Change at the Kennedy Center
Richard Grenell
  • Country:
  • United States

Richard Grenell, appointed last year by President Donald Trump as the president of the Kennedy Center, will be transitioning out of his role next Monday, according to Axios.

The position will be filled by Matt Floca, who currently serves as the vice president of facilities operations at the national cultural center, Axios reported.

The change in leadership is set to be officially announced on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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