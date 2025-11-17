Left Menu

Rugby's New Nations Championship Shakes Up Global Test Schedule

Rugby's revamped Nations Championship is set for July and November next year, replacing traditional tours with a finals weekend in London. All 12 nations will compete for rankings, and the top teams from each hemisphere will vie for supremacy. This marks a significant change in the sport's test schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:53 IST
Rugby's international calendar is set for a major shake-up with the launch of the new Nations Championship, officially announced on Monday.

This groundbreaking tournament will see northern and southern hemisphere countries compete against each other in July and November, culminating in a series of finals matches in London.

The finals weekend, set for November 28-30 at Twickenham, will have all 12 participating nations. The showdown will feature the highest-ranked teams from each hemisphere battling for championship glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

