Rugby's New Nations Championship Shakes Up Global Test Schedule

Rugby's international calendar is set for a major shake-up with the launch of the new Nations Championship, officially announced on Monday.

This groundbreaking tournament will see northern and southern hemisphere countries compete against each other in July and November, culminating in a series of finals matches in London.

The finals weekend, set for November 28-30 at Twickenham, will have all 12 participating nations. The showdown will feature the highest-ranked teams from each hemisphere battling for championship glory.

