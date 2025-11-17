India's Cybersecurity Pledge: A Global Commitment

Minister of State for Telecom, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, emphasized India's dedication to strengthening global cybersecurity at the ITU's World Telecommunication Development Conference in Baku. He detailed India's proactive measures to combat online crime, including disconnecting over 30 million fraudulent mobile connections and averting 6.6 million fraudulent transactions.

India's contribution to ITU's efforts dates back to its founding in 1869. At the conference, Pemmasani introduced India's Sanchar Saathi platform, launched in 2023, which enables citizens to track mobile connections, block lost devices, and report fraudulent communications, enhancing the nation's cybersecurity infrastructure.

Highlighting India's digital empowerment journey, the minister spoke of massive investments in 4G and 5G rollouts and the expansion of broadband connectivity to rural areas. With a commitment to sustainability, India aims for 30% of mobile towers to be powered by renewable energy by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)