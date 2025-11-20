Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens sharply higher after Nvidia earnings, jobs data

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens sharply higher after Nvidia earnings, jobs data

Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Thursday as technology stocks received a boost after Nvidia's stellar results quelled some concerns around an AI bubble, while a firm September jobs report showed signs of a resilient economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 428.7 points, or 0.93%, at the open to 46567.51. The S&P 500 rose 95.8 points, or 1.44%, at the open to 6737.93​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 492.8 points, or 2.18%, to 23057.001 at the opening bell.

Also Read: GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks soar as Nvidia earnings ease AI valuation fears, jobs data in view

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the 'league champion' for 2025

Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the 'league champion' for 2025

 Global
2
Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-reliance

Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-rel...

 India
3
FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister Barkat

FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister ...

 Global
4
Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30

Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025