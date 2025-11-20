US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens sharply higher after Nvidia earnings, jobs data

Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Thursday as technology stocks received a boost after Nvidia's stellar results quelled some concerns around an AI bubble, while a firm September jobs report showed signs of a resilient economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 428.7 points, or 0.93%, at the open to 46567.51. The S&P 500 rose 95.8 points, or 1.44%, at the open to 6737.93​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 492.8 points, or 2.18%, to 23057.001 at the opening bell.

