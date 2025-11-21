IAF chief inaugurates 64th Annual Conference of Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine in Bengaluru

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), inaugurated the 64th Annual Conference of Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) held at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine here, officials said on Friday. The two-day event that began on November 20 saw attendance from military and civil dignitaries from across the country and abroad, they said. According to an official statement, the theme of the conference, 'Innovations in Aerospace Medicine: Infinite Possibilities', portrayed the innovative approaches by aerospace medicine practitioners in balancing the safety and optimal performance requirements of the aviators. The conference was attended by delegates from the Armed Forces, aircrew from IAF and Civil Aviation and scientists from DRDO, HAL, and ISRO. Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja, Director General Medical Services (Air) delivered the presidential address, highlighting the importance of aerospace medicine in optimising aircrew performance and supporting life and functionality of spacefaring astronauts, it said. ''The prestigious Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee Memorial Oration, instituted in honour of the first Indian Chief of the Air Staff, was delivered by Anchit Gupta, an avid historian. Over the years, eminent personalities namely Dr Raja Ramanna, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Shri Madhavan Nair, Dr Naresh Trehan, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma (Retd) and Mr Syed Kirmani, have delivered this prestigious oration,'' it stated. The conference included diverse scientific sessions covering aircrew training and simulation, operational aerospace medicine, spaceflight physiology, high-altitude challenges, medical innovation, human factors and clinical aerospace medicine, it stated. ''Highlights also included insights from Axiom-4 mission, advances in hypoxia training, Onboard Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS) evaluation, fatigue detection, microgravity related research and aircraft accident investigation,'' the statement added.

