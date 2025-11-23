Left Menu

Shiprocket's IPO: A New Growth Trajectory

Saahil Goel, CEO of Shiprocket, views the upcoming IPO as a significant milestone that underscores discipline and governance. Backed by esteemed investors, Shiprocket aims to institutionalize and grow in the quick commerce sector. The IPO marks the start of a new growth phase for the logistics tech company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:44 IST
Shiprocket, the logistics tech company founded by Saahil Goel, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO), a move seen as a pivotal milestone reflecting its growth, governance, and operational discipline.

With investment backing from Temasek, Zomato, and Paypal, Shiprocket filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) confidentially with Sebi earlier this year, following a trend among Indian startups to keep strategic details private during initial reviews.

In an interview with PTI, Goel expressed that the IPO will institutionalize Shiprocket, evolving it from a shipping partner to a comprehensive e-commerce enablement platform targeted at Indian merchants. This step marks a new phase in Shiprocket's journey, likening the firm's development to that of an adolescent ready for greater challenges and opportunities.

