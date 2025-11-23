Shiprocket's IPO: A New Growth Trajectory

Shiprocket, the logistics tech company founded by Saahil Goel, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO), a move seen as a pivotal milestone reflecting its growth, governance, and operational discipline.

With investment backing from Temasek, Zomato, and Paypal, Shiprocket filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) confidentially with Sebi earlier this year, following a trend among Indian startups to keep strategic details private during initial reviews.

In an interview with PTI, Goel expressed that the IPO will institutionalize Shiprocket, evolving it from a shipping partner to a comprehensive e-commerce enablement platform targeted at Indian merchants. This step marks a new phase in Shiprocket's journey, likening the firm's development to that of an adolescent ready for greater challenges and opportunities.

