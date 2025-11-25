Comviva and Aduna Partner to Revolutionize Network API Monetization

Comviva, a prominent name in digital transformation solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Aduna, a leading global aggregator of standardized network APIs. The collaboration is set to drive the worldwide adoption and monetization of Network APIs, leveraging Comviva's NGAGE.ai platform—a state-of-the-art SaaS-based solution for programmable communications and network intelligence.

The partnership merges Comviva's proficiency in enterprise onboarding with Aduna's extensive operator consortium. This integrated approach offers enterprises scalable, secure access to network intelligence, positioning telcos to efficiently capitalize on their network capabilities. Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna, emphasized that the synergy will propel enterprise innovation by providing seamless network intelligence access.

Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO of Comviva, noted that as enterprises transition to real-time, intelligence-driven operations, Network APIs will be essential for digital transformation. The NGAGE.ai platform already supports over 7,000 enterprises and processes billions of transactions, reinforcing its stature as a trusted and scalable solution for API-driven network intelligence in the digital finance and lending sectors.

