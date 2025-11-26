MainStreaming Leads the Future of Video with Edge Distribution Platform Recognition

MainStreaming, an award-winning Edge Video Delivery Network, has been acknowledged in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Edge Distribution Platforms. This recognition cements MainStreaming's reputation as a pioneer in edge-native video delivery that caters to modern streaming, security, and AI-driven demands.

Gartner describes edge distribution platforms as networks providing services like edge compute, web application security, and AI infrastructure. These platforms are gaining traction as enterprises seek scalable infrastructure to support video performance and AI workloads.

MainStreaming's platform supports broadcasters, OTT platforms, and ISPs with real-time optimization and enhanced Quality of Experience. The solution aims to redefine content delivery networks into efficient, application-aware edge platforms, supporting live and on-demand streaming while bolstering network efficiency.

