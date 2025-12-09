Australia Sets Global Trend with Social Media Ban for Teens

In a bold move watched closely around the globe, Australia has pioneered a ban on social media for children under the age of 16. The initiative restricts access to platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram from midnight, marking the first national step of this magnitude.

Despite resistance from major tech companies and free speech advocates, the ban enjoys support from a broad range of parents and child welfare groups. The Australian government could impose fines up to A$49.5 million on platforms that fail to comply. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the importance of this measure in boosting the well-being of young Australians.

The ban comes as social media usage stagnates and follows growing involvement from governments worldwide, including in nations like Denmark and Malaysia, in seeking to regulate the influence of Big Tech on children. These developments raise significant questions on user engagement and digital freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)