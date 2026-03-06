Three Arrested in Saharanpur for Objectionable Instagram Video
Authorities in Saharanpur arrested three individuals for allegedly posting an objectionable video on Instagram. The arrests followed police receiving news of the video's online circulation. The accused, identified as Rudraksh, Prashant Rana, and Amit Rana, are undergoing legal proceedings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
In Saharanpur, three individuals were taken into custody on Friday for their alleged involvement in circulating an objectionable video on Instagram, according to the local police.
Nanauta Station House Officer Naveen Kumar Saini reported to PTI that the arrests occurred after police were alerted to the video's distribution via social media platforms.
The suspects, identified as local residents Rudraksh, Prashant Rana, and Amit Rana, are currently being processed through the legal system and will face a court appearance after the completion of necessary legal formalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Cricket Betting: Gurugram Police Nab Three Bookies
Punjab Police Crackdown: Alleged Gun Smuggling Ring in Amritsar Dismantled
Sibling Blackmail Racket Busted by Nuh Police
Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Clashes with Police over Unfulfilled Promises
Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Spy Network