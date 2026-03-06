Three Arrested in Saharanpur for Objectionable Instagram Video

In Saharanpur, three individuals were taken into custody on Friday for their alleged involvement in circulating an objectionable video on Instagram, according to the local police.

Nanauta Station House Officer Naveen Kumar Saini reported to PTI that the arrests occurred after police were alerted to the video's distribution via social media platforms.

The suspects, identified as local residents Rudraksh, Prashant Rana, and Amit Rana, are currently being processed through the legal system and will face a court appearance after the completion of necessary legal formalities.

