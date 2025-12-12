Left Menu

AI Era: Redefining Careers in India and South Asia

Microsoft's Puneet Chandok emphasized that AI won't eliminate jobs but will deconstruct them, requiring continuous learning. He highlighted the shift from stable careers to diversified roles and stressed the importance of adaptation. Microsoft's Satya Nadella noted the pivotal role of data in AI and cited Maharashtra's successful AI initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:16 IST
AI Era: Redefining Careers in India and South Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tech giant Microsoft has sparked a conversation about the future of work with artificial intelligence at its AI Tour, as Puneet Chandok, President for India and South Asia, assured attendees that AI will not replace jobs but will transform them. Addressing concerns about job stability, Chandok proposed that the real risk lies not in automation but in resistance to continuous learning, signaling a shift from long-term career security to diverse, adaptive roles.

Chandok eloquently compared the need for ongoing education in the AI age to the necessity of oxygen masks, especially relevant in the context of air pollution. His metaphor underscored the urgency of remaining relevant in an evolving job market, which he likened to waging a guerrilla war against obsolescence.

Reinforcing Chandok's insights, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella highlighted data's critical strategic role in the AI experience landscape. On his visit to India, Nadella praised projects like Maharashtra's cyber safety initiative in Nagpur, boasting an 80% improvement in cybercrime response times with AI. He also cited collaborations with prominent companies like Adani Cement and Yes Bank to advance AI applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025