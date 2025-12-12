Left Menu

Pax Silica is a US-led strategic initiative involving countries like Japan, South Korea, and the UK, aimed at securing the silicon supply chain to reduce dependencies and enhance AI capabilities. The initiative excludes India but emphasizes partnerships on technology and supply chain security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:57 IST
Pax Silica: A New Geopolitical Paradigm for AI Supply Chain Security

A novel US-led initiative, 'Pax Silica,' has been unveiled to establish a secure, innovation-driven silicon supply chain. This endeavor is grounded in deep cooperation with trusted allies, according to the State Department.

Aimed at reducing coercive dependencies and safeguarding foundational AI materials, 'Pax Silica' aligns with President Donald Trump's vision for a new era of economic statecraft emphasizing private investment and free enterprise. Notably absent from this initiative is India, though it welcomes other key players like Japan, South Korea, and the UK.

The participating nations will convene for the Pax Silica Summit in Washington, D.C., to discuss bolstering supply chain security and fostering trusted technology ecosystems. This coalition signifies a consensus shift: economic security is interlinked with national security.

