R Kumar Opticians launches e-commerce platform to expand pan-India presence

R Kumar Opticians, one of Indias oldest luxury eyewear retailers, has launched an e-commerce platform to make its curated collections available across the country.The e-commerce expansion of the over 65-year-old Ahmedabad-based luxury eyewear boutique is being led by the next line of change-leaders, including partners Amman Anup Kumar, Rohan Gopal Kumar and Bhavik Gopal Kumar.Their focus extends beyond simply creating an online storefront.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 14:13 IST
R Kumar Opticians, one of India's oldest luxury eyewear retailers, has launched an e-commerce platform to make its curated collections available across the country.

The e-commerce expansion of the over 65-year-old Ahmedabad-based luxury eyewear boutique is being led by the next line of change-leaders, including partners Amman Anup Kumar, Rohan Gopal Kumar and Bhavik Gopal Kumar.

''Their focus extends beyond simply creating an online storefront. They aim to build a smooth omnichannel experience that mirrors the brand's in-store luxury standards in the digital space,'' the company said in a statement.

R Kumar Opticians has introduced prestigious global brands including Dior, Chanel, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Ray-Ban and Maybach to Indian customers through its stores and website. The boutique employs over 80 professionals, including qualified optometrists.

''Our journey is towards making R Kumar Opticians a global brand while staying true to its founding principles of authenticity and quality service. We began with a small shop in Ahmedabad, and every step since has been about precision and trust. Moving online is not about changing who we are, but about making sure that the same values reach people everywhere in India,'' said Amman Anup Kumar.

With the launch of its online store, R Kumar Opticians stated it would extend access to its latest international collections beyond Gujarat.

The digital platform will complement its offline outlets, which continue to serve as a base for personalised consultation and eyewear dispensing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

