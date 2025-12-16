Left Menu

El Salvador's Digital Leap: Liberty Networks to Deploy First Subsea Cable

El Salvador partners with Liberty Networks to construct its first subsea connectivity cable, aiming to boost internet speed and foster innovation and growth. The project has garnered support from El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, and is expected to be operational by late 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:40 IST
El Salvador has taken a significant step in digital advancement by selecting U.S.-based Liberty Networks to construct its first subsea connectivity cable. This project, officially announced on Tuesday, aims to provide the nation with enhanced internet speeds, unlocking new avenues for economic growth and innovation.

Notably, El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, one of Washington's key allies in Latin America, endorsed the initiative by sharing the announcement from the U.S. Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Liberty Networks, expressing gratitude for the trust placed in them by El Salvador's telecom regulator SIGET, revealed that the 1,800-km subsea cable is expected to become operational by the second half of 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

