Tamil Nadu Tops India's Patent Filings with Unmatched Innovation

Tamil Nadu has achieved the highest number of patent filings in India for the 2024-25 period, recording 15,440 applications, according to the annual report by the Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trade Marks and Geographical Indications (CGPDTM).

Minister TRB Rajaa credited this remarkable achievement to the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, who has emphasized the importance of building a strong innovation pipeline. This includes fostering strong universities, research and development linked with industry, and a clear policy framework for innovation and manufacturing.

The state's commitment to education, research, and industry has resulted in its engineers, researchers, and enterprises filing patents with confidence, demonstrating the vibrancy of Tamil Nadu's innovation ecosystem.