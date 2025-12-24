Left Menu

Brazil's Aerospace Aspirations Flounder as Innospace Rocket Crashes

Brazil experienced a setback in its aerospace ambitions when its first-ever commercial rocket launch crashed shortly after liftoff. This incident affected South Korean company Innospace's shares. Additionally, Tory Bruno resigned as CEO of United Launch Alliance after nearly 12 years of leadership and significant competition from SpaceX.

Updated: 24-12-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:31 IST
Brazil's aerospace aspirations faced a significant blow as the country's first-ever commercial rocket launch crashed soon after liftoff. The ill-fated event at the Alcantara Space Center has impacted the shares of South Korean satellite company Innospace.

Innospace's CEO, Kim Soo-jong, disclosed that the rocket, which initially ascended as planned, ultimately fell to the ground just 30 seconds into flight due to unforeseen complications.

In related news, Tory Bruno has resigned as the CEO of United Launch Alliance after a 12-year tenure amidst fierce competition from SpaceX, signaling a potential strategic shift for the Boeing and Lockheed Martin-owned entity.

