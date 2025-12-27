Left Menu

Revolutionary Satellite Bluebird 6: Ushering Global Space-Based Connectivity

AST SpaceMobile's Bluebird 6 satellite, launched by ISRO, is the largest commercial communications array in Low Earth orbit. Set to commence operations soon, this satellite intends to offer high-speed space-based cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones globally, marking a breakthrough in satellite-based communication technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AST SpaceMobile has initiated a new era in satellite communication with the deployment of its Bluebird 6 satellite, successfully launched by ISRO's Bahubali rocket LVM3-M6. This groundbreaking satellite, now situated in Low Earth orbit, is poised to begin operations in the coming weeks, marking a milestone in satellite technology.

The Bluebird 6 satellite, produced by US-based AST SpaceMobile, has the distinction of being the largest commercial communication array ever placed in Low Earth orbit, covering 2,400 square feet. This remarkable achievement is part of AST SpaceMobile's ambitious plan to offer high-speed 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband to unmodified smartphones and governmental applications worldwide.

According to AST SpaceMobile Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan, the success of this launch signifies the transition towards a large-scale rollout of satellite technology, with plans to deploy 45 to 60 satellites by the end of 2026. The launch represents a critical step in making space-based cellular broadband a reality, demonstrating the company's pioneering spirit and commitment to innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

