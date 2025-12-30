Left Menu

E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi and CyberPeace have announced the E-Raksha Hackathon 2026, focusing on cybersecurity and AI. Taking place in January, the event invites students nationwide to create solutions to digital threats, with winning ideas showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:10 IST
E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Delhi's Entrepreneurship Development Cell and cybersecurity think tank CyberPeace have unveiled the E-Raksha Hackathon 2026, spotlighting the crucial themes of cybersecurity, defence AI, and digital safety.

The hackathon is scheduled from January 16-18 at IIT Delhi. It will serve as an integral part of BECon'26 and a precursor to the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026. The aim is to gather student innovators from across India to design deployable solutions addressing evolving digital threats.

Participants will explore AI and machine learning, threat detection, and secure software development, focusing on agentic AI for IoT security and deep fake detection. Winning solutions will be featured at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 10 in New Delhi, with substantial cash prizes up for grabs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
2
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025