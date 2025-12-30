E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi's Entrepreneurship Development Cell and cybersecurity think tank CyberPeace have unveiled the E-Raksha Hackathon 2026, spotlighting the crucial themes of cybersecurity, defence AI, and digital safety.

The hackathon is scheduled from January 16-18 at IIT Delhi. It will serve as an integral part of BECon'26 and a precursor to the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026. The aim is to gather student innovators from across India to design deployable solutions addressing evolving digital threats.

Participants will explore AI and machine learning, threat detection, and secure software development, focusing on agentic AI for IoT security and deep fake detection. Winning solutions will be featured at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 10 in New Delhi, with substantial cash prizes up for grabs.

(With inputs from agencies.)