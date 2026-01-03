Left Menu

Trump Halts Controversial Computer Chip Deal Over Security Concerns

President Donald Trump has blocked a $2.9 million computer chip deal involving Emcore Corp. and HieFo, citing national security concerns. Trump's executive order mandates HieFo to divest the technology within 180 days, due to links with China. The move affects plans to use the tech for AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2026 06:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 06:26 IST
Trump Halts Controversial Computer Chip Deal Over Security Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move citing national security concerns, President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the dissolution of a $2.9 million computer chips deal between Emcore Corp. and HieFo, believing it compromised US interests. The deal, which involved selling technology and wafer fabrication operations, now faces a significant setback.

Initially approved during President Joe Biden's administration, the deal saw Emcore Corp. offload its computer chip division to HieFo for $2.92 million, including liabilities. However, due to 'credible evidence' indicating the current owner's ties with China, Trump has mandated HieFo to divest the acquired technology within 180 days.

The transaction, orchestrated by HieFo's founders Dr. Genzao Zhang and Harry Moore, planned to leverage the acquired technology for artificial intelligence. Despite the executive action, HieFo has yet to comment. Emcore, now a private entity owned by Charlesbank Capital Partner, previously traded publicly at the transaction's closure.

TRENDING

1
Yemen's Southern Secession: A New Middle Eastern Power Struggle

Yemen's Southern Secession: A New Middle Eastern Power Struggle

 Global
2
US Coast Guard's Desperate Search in Pacific: Aftermath of Alleged Drug-Smuggling Boat Attacks

US Coast Guard's Desperate Search in Pacific: Aftermath of Alleged Drug-Smug...

 United States
3
Trump Halts Controversial Computer Chip Deal Over Security Concerns

Trump Halts Controversial Computer Chip Deal Over Security Concerns

 United States
4
Landmark Ruling: California's Open Carry Ban Overturned

Landmark Ruling: California's Open Carry Ban Overturned

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026