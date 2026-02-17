Bangladesh and China Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Power Dynamics
Chinese Premier Li Qiang congratulates Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Beijing is committed to strengthening bilateral ties, emphasizing Belt and Road projects. The US warns Bangladesh about the risks of deepening relations with China. Bangladesh focuses on balancing its foreign policy to benefit national interests.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang congratulated Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, expressing China's readiness to bolster bilateral ties, focusing on Belt and Road projects. The Chinese government aims to work with Bangladesh to elevate their relationship.
Rahman prioritized national interests in his foreign policy, noting China's significant role in Bangladesh's development. The change in leadership marks a shift from Muhammad Yunus' pro-China stance, indicating a potential pivot towards improved relations with India.
The US, concerned about China's influence, cautioned Bangladesh. US Ambassador Brent T. Christensen urged Bangladesh to weigh alternatives to Chinese systems, promising US support in boosting military capabilities. China dismissed external interference, asserting its relations with South Asia prioritize mutual benefits.
