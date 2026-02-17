Left Menu

Bangladesh and China Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Power Dynamics

Chinese Premier Li Qiang congratulates Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Beijing is committed to strengthening bilateral ties, emphasizing Belt and Road projects. The US warns Bangladesh about the risks of deepening relations with China. Bangladesh focuses on balancing its foreign policy to benefit national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:52 IST
Bangladesh and China Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Power Dynamics
Tarique Rahman
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese Premier Li Qiang congratulated Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, expressing China's readiness to bolster bilateral ties, focusing on Belt and Road projects. The Chinese government aims to work with Bangladesh to elevate their relationship.

Rahman prioritized national interests in his foreign policy, noting China's significant role in Bangladesh's development. The change in leadership marks a shift from Muhammad Yunus' pro-China stance, indicating a potential pivot towards improved relations with India.

The US, concerned about China's influence, cautioned Bangladesh. US Ambassador Brent T. Christensen urged Bangladesh to weigh alternatives to Chinese systems, promising US support in boosting military capabilities. China dismissed external interference, asserting its relations with South Asia prioritize mutual benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

 Global
2
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
3
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
4
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026