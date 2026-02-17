BRI Boost: China-Bangladesh Relations Set to Soar Under New Leadership

In a gesture signaling developing geopolitical dynamics, Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended congratulations to Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, underlining Beijing's eagerness to strengthen ties with Dhaka.

This diplomatic outreach marks an opportunity for bilateral engagements across sectors, including Belt and Road Initiative projects, paving the way for enhanced cooperation.

Meanwhile, the United States expressed concerns over China's growing influence in South Asia, prompting a cautious approach from Bangladesh to maintain balanced foreign relations. Prime Minister Rahman asserted a foreign policy prioritizing national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)