BRI Boost: China-Bangladesh Relations Set to Soar Under New Leadership
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has congratulated Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, expressing China's readiness to enhance bilateral ties. Rahman prioritizes Bangladesh's interests, with China being a key development partner. The US cautions against growing Chinese influence. Rahman's policies mark a shift from his predecessor's pro-China stance.
- Country:
- China
In a gesture signaling developing geopolitical dynamics, Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended congratulations to Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, underlining Beijing's eagerness to strengthen ties with Dhaka.
This diplomatic outreach marks an opportunity for bilateral engagements across sectors, including Belt and Road Initiative projects, paving the way for enhanced cooperation.
Meanwhile, the United States expressed concerns over China's growing influence in South Asia, prompting a cautious approach from Bangladesh to maintain balanced foreign relations. Prime Minister Rahman asserted a foreign policy prioritizing national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties and Strategic Partnerships
U.S. and Venezuela Forge Path of Diplomacy
High-Stakes Diplomacy: The UN Security Council and Trump's Board of Peace Clash Over Gaza and West Bank
Diplomacy at the Kremlin: Russia and Cuba at the Crossroads
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Russia Navigate Middle East Diplomacy