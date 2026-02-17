Left Menu

BRI Boost: China-Bangladesh Relations Set to Soar Under New Leadership

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has congratulated Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, expressing China's readiness to enhance bilateral ties. Rahman prioritizes Bangladesh's interests, with China being a key development partner. The US cautions against growing Chinese influence. Rahman's policies mark a shift from his predecessor's pro-China stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:36 IST
BRI Boost: China-Bangladesh Relations Set to Soar Under New Leadership
Tarique Rahman
  • Country:
  • China

In a gesture signaling developing geopolitical dynamics, Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended congratulations to Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, underlining Beijing's eagerness to strengthen ties with Dhaka.

This diplomatic outreach marks an opportunity for bilateral engagements across sectors, including Belt and Road Initiative projects, paving the way for enhanced cooperation.

Meanwhile, the United States expressed concerns over China's growing influence in South Asia, prompting a cautious approach from Bangladesh to maintain balanced foreign relations. Prime Minister Rahman asserted a foreign policy prioritizing national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026