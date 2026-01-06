Left Menu

Government Cracks Down on X's Misuse of AI for Indecent Content

The Indian government has extended X's deadline to January 7 to submit an Action Taken Report addressing the misuse of its AI tool, Grok, for creating indecent content. This follows a warning over platform abuses, specifically targeting women, violating IT regulations, and endangering their privacy and dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:18 IST
  • India

The Indian government has issued a stern ultimatum to Elon Musk's X platform concerning indecent content generated through its AI tool, Grok. Initially, X was given until January 5 to report on measures taken to address the issue. However, after the social media giant requested a deadline extension, the government has now set January 7 for X to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report detailing steps to curb the misuse.

The IT Ministry's message underscores the gravity of the situation, highlighting Grok's role in generating, hosting, and sharing obscene and unlawful content on the platform. It emphasized that these actions violate the dignity and privacy of women, breach IT regulations, and undermine platform safeguards, reflecting a significant lapse in content moderation and compliance practices.

The ministry stressed that adhering to the IT Act and its rules is mandatory for all digital platforms, including X. The government warned that non-compliance could lead to losing statutory exemptions and facing further legal consequences. It also directed X to immediately improve Grok's technical and governance-level controls to prevent generating prohibited content.

