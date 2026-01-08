Venezuelan Crisis: U.S. Plans Stir Controversy

The United States has set a three-step plan into motion for Venezuela, beginning with stabilizing the nation following the capture of leader Nicolas Maduro. This initiative aims to grant American oil companies access during a recovery phase, along with overseeing a transition, as disclosed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday. President Donald Trump forewarned of continued military intervention unless Maduro's allies comply with his demands, which predominantly concern the acquisition of Venezuelan oil. The president announced that up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude would be refined and sold as U.S. forces seized oil tankers connected to Venezuela.

"The reality is a transition process is underway, granting us significant influence over interim Venezuelan authorities," Rubio stated. In collaboration with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Rubio briefed the Senate and the House on the administration's strategy for the beleaguered Latin American nation. He emphasized that transforming Venezuela ultimately remains the people's responsibility. Rubio also mentioned nearly finalizing a deal to manage 30 to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil at market value, assuring that the proceeds would aid Venezuela's governmental transition, and would be allocated in a manner benefiting its citizens rather than the incumbent regime.

Democratic voices expressed outrage, accusing the U.S. of orchestrating an oil heist, and lamented the absence of public hearings. Representative Nancy Pelosi highlighted that the operation's costs had not been disclosed. Rubio noted that classified details shared during the Senate meeting were essential to preventing Venezuela's descent into disorder. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy labeled the plan as exceedingly reckless, while Republican Representative Don Bacon, although supporting Maduro's ousting, cautioned against exploiting Venezuelan resources, urging for U.S. motives to be humanitarian rather than resource-driven.