Wall Street's Record Surge: Dow Nears Historic 50,000 Amid Healthcare and Tech Gains

On Tuesday, Wall Street's major indexes extended their rally, with the Dow Jones nearing a historic 50,000 mark, driven by advances in healthcare and technology stocks. The market awaits crucial jobs data that could significantly inform the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Healthcare was the standout sector for the S&P 500, surging 1.6% after Moderna's stock jumped 10% following a price target boost by BofA Global Research. Technology stocks followed suit, spurred on by impressive gains in memory-chip shares including SanDisk, Western Digital, and Micron Technology.

Market analysts highlighted renewed optimism from AI advancements discussed at the CES trade show, while geopolitical events in Venezuela were seen as opportunities for U.S. oil firms. Investors remain focused on upcoming labor reports, scrutinizing any clues on the Fed's interest rate strategy.

