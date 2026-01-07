Left Menu

Lenovo's Ambitious Growth Plans in India: Doubling Down on Success

Lenovo plans to double its business in India in three years, leveraging Motorola's growth and strong infrastructure services. The strategy includes domestic consumption and innovation 'for India and the world.' Lenovo ranks India as one of its fastest-growing markets, signaling further investment and resource expansion.

Updated: 07-01-2026 12:35 IST
Global technology company Lenovo is setting ambitious goals to double its business in India within the next three years. This growth plan hinges on a thriving Motorola smartphone sector and robust gains in its infrastructure and services offerings, as revealed by a company executive.

Amar Babu, Lenovo Asia Pacific President, anticipates that domestic consumption and an innovation strategy termed 'India for the world' will be pivotal in steering Lenovo's future trajectory. Notably, Lenovo's Indian market has shown significant potential, with the company achieving more than double its revenues in recent years.

Babu highlighted Lenovo India's status as one of the company's fastest-growing markets worldwide, with growth figures surpassing 20 per cent. The company continues to design mainstream servers and software for Motorola phones locally, while also planning to increase its workforce in India to align with its expansive growth agenda.

