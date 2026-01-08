German rock band Scorpions to return to India after two decades with 'Coming Home' tour

Scorpions, Germany's greatest hard rock band known for hits such as ''Wind of Change'' and ''Still Loving You'', on Thursday announced their much-awaited return to India after nearly two decades with their 'Coming Home 2026 tour'.

The band, which was founded in Hanover in 1965 by guitarist Rudolf Schenker, will perform in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium, followed by stops at Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds and Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC.

"Sixty years after the band's founding, we're bringing our 'Coming Home' concert to India. It will be a unique celebration for our fans and for us," Schenker said in a statement.

Vocalist Klaus Meine said, "We are incredibly excited to finally be touring India again after such a long time and are looking forward to meeting our many, many fans in India. The concerts will also be a very special experience for us." Guitarist Matthias Jabs said, ''Finally playing in India again and on top of that our now iconic 'Coming Home' concerts will be spectacular and unforgettable for us as well." The tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

''Scorpions hold a singular place in the history of global rock, with music that has transcended generations, borders and cultures. Their return to India after nearly two decades is significant, not only for fans who have grown up with their songs but also as a reflection of how far India's live entertainment ecosystem has evolved. ''This tour marks a watershed moment for rock culture in the country, celebrating music history, fan devotion and the enduring power of live performance,'' Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow said.

Scorpions last performed in India during the 2000s, touring the country as part of their 'Acoustica Live Tour' in August 2001 with a concert in Bengaluru, and later during the 'Humanity World Tour' in December 2007, when they played shows in Shillong, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The 2026 India tour is being positioned as part of the band's farewell run, coming after the release of their last studio album 'Rock Believer', which was released in February 2022.

The 'Coming Home' tour is supported by Meghalaya Tourism in Shillong with The Circus as event partner.

