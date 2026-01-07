Left Menu

Samsung's AI-Driven Revolution: Transforming TV Viewing by 2026

Samsung aims to redefine TV viewing by 2026 with its new AI-based Vision AI Companion (VAC) platform. The platform promises a more interactive and personalized experience, transforming TVs from passive displays to active participants. Samsung plans to maintain market leadership with innovations including Micro RGB and OLED TVs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Samsung anticipates 2026 as a pivotal year to redefine the television viewing experience through an AI-based interactive interface, according to a company official.

SW Yong, President of VD Business at Samsung Electronics, highlighted a shift from traditional viewing to active user interaction, during his speech at CES 2026.

The strategy, Vision AI Companion (VAC), aims to provide smarter, personalized TV experiences, backed by a lineup of innovative products like Micro RGB and OLED TVs.

