Samsung's AI-Driven Revolution: Transforming TV Viewing by 2026
Samsung aims to redefine TV viewing by 2026 with its new AI-based Vision AI Companion (VAC) platform. The platform promises a more interactive and personalized experience, transforming TVs from passive displays to active participants. Samsung plans to maintain market leadership with innovations including Micro RGB and OLED TVs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:03 IST
Samsung anticipates 2026 as a pivotal year to redefine the television viewing experience through an AI-based interactive interface, according to a company official.
SW Yong, President of VD Business at Samsung Electronics, highlighted a shift from traditional viewing to active user interaction, during his speech at CES 2026.
The strategy, Vision AI Companion (VAC), aims to provide smarter, personalized TV experiences, backed by a lineup of innovative products like Micro RGB and OLED TVs.