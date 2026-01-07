Samsung's AI-Driven Revolution: Transforming TV Viewing by 2026

Samsung anticipates 2026 as a pivotal year to redefine the television viewing experience through an AI-based interactive interface, according to a company official.

SW Yong, President of VD Business at Samsung Electronics, highlighted a shift from traditional viewing to active user interaction, during his speech at CES 2026.

The strategy, Vision AI Companion (VAC), aims to provide smarter, personalized TV experiences, backed by a lineup of innovative products like Micro RGB and OLED TVs.