UK Demands Answers from X Over AI Data Use

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has requested Elon Musk's company X to explain its compliance with data protection laws. This inquiry stems from concerns regarding the use of X's AI bot, Grok, in producing images. The ICO aims to ensure the lawful handling of personal data on social media.

  • United Kingdom

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office has taken action, confronting Elon Musk's X over its potential non-compliance with data protection laws. This move follows growing concerns about the AI bot Grok's use in content creation.

In a statement, the ICO emphasized the right of individuals to use social media platforms with the assurance that their personal data is managed lawfully and respectfully. Reports have surfaced, voicing significant unease about the images produced by Grok.

The ICO has reached out to both X and xAI, seeking transparency on how they ensure adherence to UK data protection regulations and safeguard personal privacy.

