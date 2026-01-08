Ford Motor Unveils Plans for Level 3 Driver-Assist System by 2028

Ford Motor has announced its intention to launch Level 3 driver-assistance systems by 2028, allowing drivers to operate vehicles hands-free on selected highways. Initially presented on a new electric vehicle platform set for 2027, the system will first appear in a midsize EV truck priced around $30,000, although the Level 3 capability will be an optional feature.

The automaker is focusing on reducing costs and boosting quality by developing the system internally with less dependence on suppliers. Lidar technology is expected to support these advancements, contrasting with Tesla's camera-based approach. The goal is to offer an affordable solution, though pricing for the Level 3 system is still under discussion.

Level 3 systems permit full attention withdrawal from driving in certain areas, marking a significant step towards fully autonomous vehicles. Ford's exploration of an AI assistant reflects industry trends, with competitors like GM, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz integrating similar technologies.