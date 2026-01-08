Left Menu

Ford Motor Unveils Plans for Level 3 Driver-Assist System by 2028

Ford Motor plans to introduce Level 3 driver-assistance systems in 2028, enabling hands-free driving on designated highways. The technology will debut on a new electric vehicle platform in 2027, initially as a premium add-on option. Ford aims to enhance in-house technology development and reduce costs.

Updated: 08-01-2026 06:11 IST
Ford Motor Unveils Plans for Level 3 Driver-Assist System by 2028
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ford Motor has announced its intention to launch Level 3 driver-assistance systems by 2028, allowing drivers to operate vehicles hands-free on selected highways. Initially presented on a new electric vehicle platform set for 2027, the system will first appear in a midsize EV truck priced around $30,000, although the Level 3 capability will be an optional feature.

The automaker is focusing on reducing costs and boosting quality by developing the system internally with less dependence on suppliers. Lidar technology is expected to support these advancements, contrasting with Tesla's camera-based approach. The goal is to offer an affordable solution, though pricing for the Level 3 system is still under discussion.

Level 3 systems permit full attention withdrawal from driving in certain areas, marking a significant step towards fully autonomous vehicles. Ford's exploration of an AI assistant reflects industry trends, with competitors like GM, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz integrating similar technologies.

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

