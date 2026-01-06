Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

Denmark has garnered unwavering support from Europe regarding Greenland, a Danish territory. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighted this unity on Tuesday, following President Donald Trump's renewed interest in acquiring the Arctic island.

Tusk stressed the importance of NATO's collective defense, noting that internal threats would erode the alliance's purpose. He emphasized solidarity among member states.

This statement comes amid growing concerns over territorial disputes and the implications for international alliances like NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)