Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

European solidarity is firm as Danish territory Greenland is supported by Poland against U.S. acquisition attempts. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized NATO unity, stating internal conflicts would undermine the alliance’s purpose.

Denmark has garnered unwavering support from Europe regarding Greenland, a Danish territory. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighted this unity on Tuesday, following President Donald Trump's renewed interest in acquiring the Arctic island.

Tusk stressed the importance of NATO's collective defense, noting that internal threats would erode the alliance's purpose. He emphasized solidarity among member states.

This statement comes amid growing concerns over territorial disputes and the implications for international alliances like NATO.

