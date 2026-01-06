Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland
European solidarity is firm as Danish territory Greenland is supported by Poland against U.S. acquisition attempts. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized NATO unity, stating internal conflicts would undermine the alliance’s purpose.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:51 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Denmark has garnered unwavering support from Europe regarding Greenland, a Danish territory. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighted this unity on Tuesday, following President Donald Trump's renewed interest in acquiring the Arctic island.
Tusk stressed the importance of NATO's collective defense, noting that internal threats would erode the alliance's purpose. He emphasized solidarity among member states.
This statement comes amid growing concerns over territorial disputes and the implications for international alliances like NATO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denmark
- Greenland
- Europe
- solidarity
- Danish territory
- Donald Tusk
- NATO
- Donald Trump
- Arctic
- island
ALSO READ
NHRC Probes Alleged Discriminatory Policy in Railway Tenders
Senator Faces Demotion After Urging Troops to Defy Orders
Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark
Pentagon Targets Senator Kelly: A Clash of Military and Politics
Senator Graham Urges Trump to Relieve Tariffs Amid India's Reduced Russian Oil Purchases